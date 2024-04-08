Solar Eclipse 2024: Here's When & Where You Can Watch Surya Grahan Today |

As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the first solar eclipse of 2024 can be observed on April 8. A solar eclipse, also known as surya grahan, is a natural occurrence that happens when the moon comes in between the Earth and the Sun, creating a blockage of sunlight. However, it is important to note that the eclipse won't be visible from every location.

Where the solar eclipse can be seen?

According to astronomical scientists, the eclipse will be visible in several regions including North America, Mexico, South America, the United States, Canada, Atlantic, Central America, England, Ireland, Western Europe and the Arctic region.

We want you to watch the total solar #eclipse. We just don't want it to be the last thing you see.



How to watch safely: https://t.co/E1wDcSjF4P

April 8 livestream: https://t.co/1c4ystgCfm pic.twitter.com/rjpREhQU3b — NASA (@NASA) April 5, 2024

However, it will not be visible from India due to its location. The event will begin on April 8 at around 9:12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) and end on April 9 at around 2:22 am IST. The total darkness of the sky, known as the totality of the solar eclipse, will be visible in almost 18 countries.

It will first be seen on the Pacific coast of Mexico at around 11:07 am Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) and end at around 1:30 pm PDT.

You can stream the #eclipse, as well as other NASA videos, on @DailyMotion: https://t.co/wE0nYYL2gF — NASA (@NASA) April 7, 2024

What is a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, causing the sun's light to be blocked. During a total solar eclipse, the moon completely covers the sun, making the sun's outer atmosphere, or corona, visible.

How to watch solar eclipse from India

India will not be able to witness the upcoming solar eclipse at night. However, people can watch this cosmic event online through live streaming. NASA will provide a live stream of the total eclipse on its official website, social media and YouTube.