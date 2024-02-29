Mumbai: St Joseph's High School Holds Viksit Bharat-Themed Exhibition On Science Day

On February 28, St Joseph's High School (Wadala) observed National Science Day by organising an exhibition to raise scientific temper and encourage young scientists to chase their dreams and explore the subject. The theme resonated with Viksit Bharat, an initiative launched by PM Narendra Modi last year. It was held at the school auditorium for nearly four hours starting from 9 AM.

60 students, 30 science projects



It was noted that the event was an annual commemoration carried out by the school for many years. This year, 60 students of the secondary section from classes 5 to 9 participated in the science exhibition. Inaugurated by Principal Father Blaise Fernandes, the exhibition had two judges (science teachers from neighbouring schools) who encouraged participants and awarded the top 3 projects.

R-L: Principal Fr Blaise, Science Exhibition Awardees, Sci teacher Priya |

Principal's words

"From coming up with innovative ideas for their science projects to discussing them with their teachers, our students showed interest and enthusiasm to be part of the science exhibition. Today, they displayed their creativity and brought out the young scientists in them. Through this exhibition, our school is happy to provide them with a platform to explore the topics and experiment to aim at excellence," said the school principal.

Students demonstrating their project to school principal |

A look into projects



The projects displayed at the educational institute were creative and reflected day to day application of scientific principles. They threw light on topics like pollution, energy conservation, and modern agriculture technologies among others.

Project on energy conservation being viewed by a judge |

One of the judges walking through the display |

HOD Science speaks

“The exhibition fosters scientific temper, creativity, and public speaking. It helps kids think out of the box and improve their problem-solving skills as they choose and work on projects aimed at providing possible solutions to existing concerns in society and environment," said Supervisor and Head of the Science Dept, Billuru Nagaprabha while informing that projects were aimed at reducing deforestation, saving energy, and more.

Team of SJHS teachers organising the science exhibition |



Noting that the school has a tradition of research activity as a tool of formative evaluation where all students are involved and learn with a hands-on approach, she further mentioned that every student across these classes worked on a science project but only some of the innovative and best projects were displayed at the Science Exhibition 2024.