Mumbai: MMRDA inaugurates Mithi River clean up pilot project at BKC - See photos

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA) has inaugerated Mithi River beautification pilot project today.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray was present during the launch. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This pilot project is first of its kind in India and will transform Mithi river. Evaluating the trial run, we aim to extend this further to the other rivers in the city."

Under this pilot project to rejuvenate the Mithi River and beautify the adjoining area, the scope of work mainly includes restoring the river using bio-engineering technology to make it free of odour and pollutants. Also, the riverfront stretch has some wild growth of plants and is a habitat of reptiles.

Therefore, through corporate social responsibility, it intends to improve it for leisure purposes. Interestingly, facilities like a helipad will also be developed over there to generate revenue apart from using the service in emergency situations. Using drones, the mapping of the area will be carried out.

