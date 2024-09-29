Will Sunita Williams Return From Space? Hopes Rise After Successful Launch Of SpaceX Crew-9 Mission

The launch of SpaceX Crew-9 mission on September 29, 2024. NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, who are stranded in space will come back to Earth using this space capsule. | SpaceX

Hopes of NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' safe return rose after SpaceX successfully launched its Crew-9 mission on Saturday (September 28) 1:17 PM local time (11:47 pm IST). The Crew Dragan spacecraft lifted-off using Flacon-9 rocket. There are only two astronauts aboard instead of four as two seats are left vacant for Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, the NASA astronauts who are stuck in space aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The launch took place from NASA's spaceport at Cape Canaveral, Florida. Elon Musk-led SpaceX stepped in to rescue the stranded astronauts after Boeing's Starliner space capsule developed issues and NASA deemed it too risky to use it to bring back the astronauts.

Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore travelled to the ISS aboard Boring's Starliner in the month of June this year. Although they reached the ISS safely, what was initially supposed to be a one-week mission stretched for months as Starliner developed helium leaks and issues with its thrusters.

Although NASA gave time to Boeing to attempt to make repairs remotely from Earth, it was eventually decided that it was too risky to bring back astronauts on the space capsule.

The space agency decided to bring back Williams and Wilmore aboard SpaceX space capsule. The company has already carried out many successful missions for NASA ferrying astronauts to and from the ISS.

However, even when Crew-9 mission is launched the astronauts will be brought back to Earth only in first half of next year.

Prolonged stay in space affects human health and issues like reduced bone density along with other health complications emerge. Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are sure to experience the same which is why bringing back the astronauts is a priority for NASA.