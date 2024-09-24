 'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth
e-Paper Get App
HomeScience'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth

'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth

On September 23, NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson finished a six-month research mission on the International Space Station and came back to Earth with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
article-image
(Left to Right) NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson, Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub | X (@Space_Station)

Astana: NASA astronaut Tracy C. Dyson finished a six-month research mission on the International Space Station on Monday, September 23, and came back to Earth with Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub.

Back To Pavilion

At 4:36 a.m, the trio left the space station on the Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft. Landing safely with the assistance of a parachute at 7:59 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23, in EDT. 4:59 in the afternoon Kazakhstan time), to the southeast of the isolated town of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

Time In Space

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
Maharashtra: FIR Filed Against AIMIM Protestors For Rasta Roko Near Mulund Check Naka
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Security Tightened In Union Territory Ahead Of 2nd Phase Of Polling; Visuals Surface
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Faith & Fitness: Meet Vijay Rajvaidya, Who Shares His Travel Experience Of Walking Through The Rann Of Kutch
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station
Gujarat: 3 Railway Officials Arrested For Attempting To Derail Train Near Kim Railway Station

During his time on the space station, Dyson engaged in various scientific and technological tasks, such as utilising a 3D bioprinter to produce cardiac tissue samples, which may improve the development of replacement organs and tissues for transplants back on Earth. Dyson was also involved in the crystallisation of model proteins to test hardware for pharmaceutical production and managed a program utilising student-designed software to control the station’s free-flying robots, motivating future innovators.

Tracy's Crewmates

Dyson was sent into orbit on March 23 and docked at the station on March 25 with Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and spaceflight participant Marina Vasilevskaya of Belarus. Novitskiy and Vasilevskaya spent 12 days on the station before coming back home with NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara on April 6.

During Dyson's third mission in space as a flight engineer for Expedition 70/71, he travelled 78 million miles and completed 2,944 orbits around Earth in 184 days. Dyson also completed a 31-minute spacewalk, increasing her total career time to 23 hours and 20 minutes across four spacewalks.

Read Also
NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson & Crewmates Head Back To Earth Today After Conducting Record-Breaking...
article-image

Kononenko and Chub joined O'Hara on the Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft in September and completed a 374-day space journey covering 158.6 million miles, encompassing 5,984 orbits. Kononenko finished his fifth space mission, logging a total of 1,111 days in space, while Chub successfully completed his inaugural space voyage.

Going Back Home

After undergoing medical checks upon landing, the crew will head back to Karaganda, Kazakhstan, the designated recovery staging city. Following that, Dyson will get on a NASA aircraft headed to the Johnson Space Centre in Houston.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth

'Welcome Home!': NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson And Crewmates Successfully Land On Earth

NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission

NASA Celebrates 10 Years Of Mars With MAVEN Mission

7 Mesmerising Photos Captured By NASA That Would Blow Your Mind

7 Mesmerising Photos Captured By NASA That Would Blow Your Mind

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson & Crewmates Head Back To Earth Today After Conducting Record-Breaking...

NASA Astronaut Tracy Dyson & Crewmates Head Back To Earth Today After Conducting Record-Breaking...

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan Rover Discovers Oldest Crater About 160-Kilometer Wide On Moon's Surface

Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan Rover Discovers Oldest Crater About 160-Kilometer Wide On Moon's Surface