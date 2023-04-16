SpaceX's Starship Super Heavy poised for maiden orbital test, aims to take humanity beyond Earth's orbit

SpaceX has completed years of development, testing, and integration to prepare for the inaugural orbital flight of its latest creation, the Starship Super Heavy. This spacecraft has been specifically designed to transport not only cargo but also human beings beyond Earth's orbit, ultimately making it possible to travel to the Moon and eventually even to Mars.

SpaceX, taking to twitter, said: "Targeting as soon as Monday, April 17 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket."

Following the granting of a license by the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the launch to take place from the Starbase facility in Boca Chica, the company has made an announcement. The maiden orbital flight of the spacecraft is scheduled to take place at 5:30 pm IST, launching from the Texas launch pad.

More about Starship Super Heavy

The Starship Super Heavy is a reusable rocket ship that has been designed on the same principles as the Falcon-9 rockets. Its ultimate goal is to enable human beings to become an interplanetary species, with Elon Musk leading the development of this ambitious project. To achieve this, the Starship Super Heavy incorporates innovative technological advancements, allowing for the ship to travel to the Moon or Mars while the rocket returns to Earth for refurbishment in preparation for another flight.

This rocket ship is considered the heaviest and most powerful ever built and is equipped with an array of Raptor engines. These engines are fueled by a combination of liquid methane (CH4) and liquid oxygen (LOX), with a total of 33 Raptor engines powering the first-stage booster. The booster generates a massive 16,733,085 pounds of thrust, which is sufficient to lift up to 150 tons of cargo on a journey beyond Earth's orbit.

Read Also Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter

The booster stage of the Starship Super Heavy is powered by the Raptor engine, which generates twice the thrust of the Merlin engine used by the Falcon-9 rockets. On the other hand, the Starship spacecraft is powered by a combination of six engines, comprising of three Raptor engines and three Raptor Vacuum (RVac) engines. The RVac engines have been specifically designed to operate efficiently in the vacuum of space.

When fully assembled, the Starship Super Heavy will measure 120 meters in height and possess the capability to transport up to 150 metric tonnes of reusable cargo and 250 metric tonnes of expendable cargo into space.

What lies ahead?

The primary objective of Monday's orbital test is to assess the lift-off and separation of the booster stage, as well as the subsequent landing of the booster. Additionally, the test will involve the launch of the Starship second stage, its orbital flight, and final landing.

The rocket system is slated to launch from SpaceX's Starbase facilities in Texas and transport the Starship second stage into space. After completing a full orbit around the Earth, the second stage will reenter the atmosphere before ultimately splashing down off the coast of Hawaii. Meanwhile, the Super Heavy booster will attempt to land in close proximity to its original launch site in Texas.

Transcending from Earth to Mars and other destinations

The Starship Super Heavy is not solely intended for transporting payloads to Earth's orbit but also has grand ambitions of expanding human exploration beyond our planet.

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has consistently stressed the necessity for humanity to establish an interplanetary presence if we hope to ensure our survival. The Starship Super Heavy is his vision for enabling humans to transcend the confines of Earth and explore other planets.

Thanks to its impressive payload capacity and cutting-edge propulsion systems, the Starship Super Heavy is positioned to emerge as the primary workhorse for interplanetary missions. Its purpose is to transport not only equipment and supplies but also human beings to destinations such as the Moon, Mars, and other locations in the solar system.

With all attention now focused on Starbase, Elon Musk has declared, "Success maybe, but excitement is guaranteed!"