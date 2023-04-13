Watch: Elon Musk calls BBC journalist liar for asking him about hate speech on Twitter

From swaying stock prices and the value of cryptocurrencies with his tweets, to getting into public spats with other tech bosses, Elon Musk thrives on social media attention. At the same time, his relationship with major media organisations has hit a rough patch, after a confrontation with the likes of New York Times and CNN over its paid blue tick.

Days after BBC objected to being labeled government-funded media on Twitter, Musk has accused the British broadcaster of hiding covid vaccine side effects.

Slams BBC, questions interviewer

During a surprise interview with the channel, the billionaire lashed out in response to a question about fake news, and questioned BBC itself about state pressure influencing editorial policy.

Elon Musk’s BBC Takedown



Musk had an interview with the BBC, which was clearly planned as a weaponised attack on Musk but it failed miserably.@Elonmusk turned the tables and exposed the BBC. /1



(a thread) pic.twitter.com/T03uiXtxz2 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 13, 2023

He also called the journalist a liar over claims about an increase in hate speech on the microblogging site since Musk took over.

When the journalist cited warnings from an organisation tracking hate speech, Musk simply denied it and claimed that the journalist won't find a single hateful post on Twitter.

On labeling BBC government-backed

Musk was also questioned about the government-controlled media label for BBC, and his response was that the tag is being adjusted for more accuracy.

The interview comes a day after Musk addressed the removal of BBC's documentary from Twitter in India.

In a Twitter Space, the free speech campaigner said that Indian social media laws are very strict, and the firm chose compliance with over its people going to prison.