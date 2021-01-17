Scientists assess the influence of human activities on wildfire outbreaks

According to the scientists, biomass burning and land-use changes have more regional impacts that amplify greenhouse gas-driven warming. The study noted a 30 per cent increase of extreme fire weather risk over the Amazon and western North America during the 20th century caused by biomass burning.

Land use changes, according to the research, also amplified the risk of extreme fire weather in western Australia and the Amazon. The scientists said industrial aerosols block some of the solar radiation from reaching the ground and tend to have a cooling effect on the climate.

"We knew something had been compensating in a sense for greenhouse gas warming, but not the details of how that compensation might continue in the future," said Samantha Stevenson, a co-author of the study from UC Santa Barbara.

However, in Southeast Asia, "where aerosols emissions are expected to continue," the study said there may be a weakening of the annual monsoon, drier conditions and an increase in extreme fire weather risk. "Southeast Asia relies on the monsoon, but aerosols cause so much cooling on land that it actually can suppress a monsoon," Touma said. "It's not just whether you have aerosols or not, it's the way the regional climate interacts with aerosols," he added.

The scientists hope that the current understanding of fire risk at a regional scale helps in mitigation and planning purposes.