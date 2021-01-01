Wildfire in Nagaland's Dzukou Range spreads to Manipur; CM Biren Singh says Centre has assured assistance

The Manipur government has requested the NDRF and the Army to help contain the wildfire which broke out in Dzukou Range in neighbouring Nagaland and has spread to the Senapati district of the state, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out in the Dzukou Range in Nagaland on Tuesday and has crossed over to the Manipur side.
Manipur Chief Minister Chief Minister N Biren Singh conducted an aerial survey of Dzukou valley in Manipur's Senapati district on Thursday accompanied by Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, Director General of Police L M Khaute in a helicopter to assess the situation, a state government release said. The Dzukou Valley is a valley located at the borders of Nagaland and Manipur.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday has assured assistance to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to contain wildfire on the Manipur-Nagaland border.
Taking to Twitter, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said, "Amit Shah Ji has assured all the necessary assistance from the Home Ministry to contain the situation at earliest." Singh further said that he received a call from the Union Home Minister on Friday morning to assess and discuss the situation about the wildfire at Dzuko valley.
The Manipur government has requested the National Disaster Response Force to provide assistance in containing the situation and had also requisitioned the Army and the Assam Rifles to assist firefighters in extinguishing the wildfire, a state government release said.
The Indian Air Force on Thursday has engaged a Mi-17V5 helicopter to tame a massive wildfire in Dzukou Valley, a popular trekking destination on the Manipur-Nagaland border.
Meanwhile, personnel of the Forest department, Fire, police, and volunteers of SAYO for the third day on Thursday tried to extinguish the wildfire in the scenic Dzukou range in Nagaland's Kohima district.
OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, Johnny Raungmei said IAF choppers were used on Thursday to make an aerial survey of the fire. Personnel of Forest department, Fire and Emergency Services, SDRF, police, and volunteers of Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO) tried to douse the fire on Thursday.
(Inputs from PTI and ANI)
