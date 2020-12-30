Centre declares entire Nagaland as 'Disturbed Area' under AFSPA for six months

The central government has declared the entire state of Nagaland as 'Disturbed Area' for the next six months under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA). In a notification, the Government of India informed that "the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary."

The notification issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday stated that the central government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a "disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary."