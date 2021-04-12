Massive 'Dinosaur dance floor' unearthed in China

Beijing: Chinese researchers have unearthed a massive concentration of dinosaur footprints, scientifically termed a "dinosaur dance floor," in Shanghang County in east China's Fujian Province. The "dance floor" was an excavation site measuring 100 square metres and approximately 200 dinosaur tracks have been identified there, news agency Xinhua quoted Xing Lida, a paleontologist at the China University of Geosciences and a member of the research team as saying.

The concentration of dinosaur footprints indicates that it could have been a pathway for dinosaurs roaming the area in a relatively short period of time during the Late Cretaceous, Lida added. The footprints were first spotted last November when over 240 fossilised dinosaur footprints were identified, and another 364 dinosaur tracks were found in early April, Xinhua reported.