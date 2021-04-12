How grey wolves survived ice age extinction

Toronto: Grey wolves which are among the largest predators to have survived the extinction at the end of the last ice age around 11,700 years ago probably did so by adapting their diet over thousands of years, from a primary reliance on horses during the Pleistocene, to caribou and moose today, says a new study.

The study led by the Canadian Museum of Nature analysed evidence preserved in teeth and bones from the skulls of both ancient (50,000 to 26,000 years ago) and modern grey wolves. The research team, led by museum palaeontologist Danielle Fraser and student Zoe Landry, published their results in the journal Palaeogeography, Palaeoclimatology, Palaeoecology.