Coronavirus can survive on skin for 9 hours: New study underlines need for sanitisation

More recently, a study published in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal states that looks into the "stability of SARS-CoV-2 on the human skin". And their revelations only serve to underline how very important it is to frequently wash and sanitise our hands and other exposed skin. Researchers have found that the virus can survive for up to 9 hours on human skin.

For their experiment, they had used skin collected from autopsy specimens, about one day after death. "The 9-h survival of SARS-CoV-2 on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV, thus accelerating the pandemic. Proper hand hygiene is important to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infections," the researchers write.

Comparing with the influenza A virus (IAV), the researchers said that while SARS-CoV-2 and IAV were inactivated more rapidly on skin surfaces than on other surfaces, the survival time was significantly longer for SARS-CoV-2 than for IAV.

Both were inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol. This incidentally is the compound found in sanitisers.

