COVID-19 can survive on mobile glass for 28 days

Watch out! The virus responsible for Covid-19 can cling onto surfaces such as banknotes, phone screens and stainless steel for 28 days, researchers say, reports BBC. These are the findings of Australia's national science agency.

Previous studies had revealed that SARS-Cov-2 can survive for two to three days on bank notes and glass, and up to six days on plastic and stainless steel. But the latest research suggests the virus is extremely robust, surviving for 28 days on smooth surfaces such as glass found on mobile phone screens and both plastic and paper banknotes, when kept at 20C (68F), which is about room temperature. As against this, the flu virus can survive in the same circumstances for 17 days. The study, published in Virology Journal, found the virus survived for less time at hotter temperatures; it stopped being infectious within 24 hours at 40C on some surfaces.