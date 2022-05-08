Writer accuses Kajal Aggarwal of copying Mother's Day poem; actress edits post, turns off comments

Kajal Aggarwal was on the receiving end of criticism on Sunday after a writer accused the actress of copying her poem on Mother's Day and passing it off as her own.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Kajal took to her Instagram handle to share a wordy poem expressing her love for her mother Vinaya Aggarwal. She captioned the post: "A poem for my mum with all the things I’ve wanted to say since I became a mother. I love you @vinayagg2060 you’re the most special person in my life! Thank you for being the best nani to Neil."

It further read, "I do want to acknowledge and pay respect to the fact that not everyone may share this kind of relationship with their mum, or have their mother around to be able to speak to. I understand if some may need to skip this post for now."

As soon as she shared the poem, fans lauded the actress, believing that she is the one who penned it.

However, it was also noticed by a writer named Sarah, who then claimed that the poem was her original work and accused Kajal of copying it. She wrote, "My Dear Mum poem passed off as original work by @kajalaggarwalofficial. Even the caption is copied with a few words swapped out haha. If anyone has time to comment on her post asking her to give me credit, would hugely appreciate it! Hopefully a misunderstanding..."

Sarah went on to inform that she has also submitted a copyright infringement report via Instagram against Kajal's post.

Kajal has now modified the caption of her post and has also added Sarah's handle as the 'Poem courtesy'. Not just that, but she also turned off the comments under the post, probably as a result of the backlash received from the netizens.

In other news, Kajal also shared the first glimpse of her newborn son, Neil, on the occasion of Mother's Day. She showered love on him and stated that she was proud to have him as her firstborn.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:28 PM IST