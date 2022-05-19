Watch 'Vikram' Hindi Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathy and Fahadh Faasil pack a punch

The 3 powerhouses Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil will be seen together for the first time on the big screen. The much-awaited action thriller will hit the screens in Hindi on 3rd June 2022.

The Hindi trailer of the film was released by the makers today.

The trailer promises a high-octane action thriller with a triangular face off between the three highly acclaimed actors. The gripping narrative is loaded with gangsters, guns, and fight sequences which will surely get the audience on the edge of their seat.

'Vikram' also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Chemban Vinod, and Gayathrie in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International’s and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. Pen studios' Distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi Distribution rights of the film.

'Vikram' will release in cinemas on 3rd June 2022.

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 12:47 PM IST