Watch: Ram Charan reprimands security personnel for pushing fans during Amritsar visit

South superstar Ram Charan is currently in Amritsar for the shoot of his upcoming film that has been tentatively titled '#RC15'.

As soon as fans got to know about the actor's shoot location, they gathered at the venue to get one glimpse of their favourite star.

As soon as Ram Charan got down his car, people mobbed him for pictures and that is when his security personnel intervened and tried to push the crowd away.

However, as soon as the actor saw this, he reprimanded his guards and asked them to not manhandle the people. He then obliged his fans with selfies, before walking towards the set of his film.

Meanwhile, grateful and overwhelmed by the love he has been receiving from fans, Ram Charan hosted a 'Langar Seva' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. His wife Upasana Konidela represented him at the 'langar' as the actor was busy shooting.

Kiara Advani, who stars alongside Ram Charan in the film, also visited Golden Temple to seek blessings for the success of her upcoming ventures.

'#RC15' is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a pan-India release. Directed by Shankar, it will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 04:04 PM IST