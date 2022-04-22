Prabhas to start filming his solo portions for Nag Ashwin's 'Project K' in Hyderabad

After the success of 'Radhe Shyam', superstar Prabhas has dived into the filming of 'Project K' also starring Deepika Padukone and cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan.

According to sources, "Prabhas will start filming his solo portions for Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi next week in Hyderabad through a week-long schedule."

'Project K' promises to push the boundaries of visual effects in India and give audiences a story that will leave them at the edge of their seats.

Inside sources also reveal that the film will be one of Prabhas’ finest works as he’s back in action in full swing with a role tailor-made for his persona and stardom.

The Pan India star is going the extra mile and choosing versatile roles that showcase the full spectrum of his talent as a performer.

Prabhas summons divinity with his role as Lord Ram in the mythological magnum opus, 'Adipurush', one of the most expensive films to be made in India and then takes on the high octane action-thriller 'Salaar'. He has also signed Sandeep Vanga’s 'Spirit' which will mark his 25th film.

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 05:48 PM IST