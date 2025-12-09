Prabhas Is Safe, Confirms The Raja Saab Director After His Fans Express Concern Following 7.6-Magnitude Earthquake In Japan

Telugu actor Prabhas recently jetted off to Japan to promote the release of Baahubali: The Epic, SS Rajamouli’s remastered and re-edited version of the magnum opus Baahubali, released as part of the film's tenth-anniversary celebrations. The makers have re-edited Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, combining them into a single film.

The Raja Saab Director Says Prabhas Is Safe After Japan Earthquake

However, a 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the northeast coast of Japan on Monday, December 8, raising concerns among fans about Prabhas' safety, as he is currently in Tokyo for the film’s special screening. Sharing an update, the Raja Saab director Maruthi confirmed that the actor is safe.

A fan posted on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Japan lo Earthquake and Tsunami warning anta hero akkade unnadu repu return avuthunadu anta (There’s an earthquake and tsunami warning in Japan. Our hero is still there and returning tomorrow)." Replying to the fan, the filmmaker wrote, "Spoke to Darling he is not in Tokyo and doing safe no worries."

The Raja Saab Release Postponed?

Recently, there were rumours circulating on social media claiming that the film's release might be postponed, clarifying that it is still slated for a 2026 release and urging fans to "ignore all the rumours."

On November 4, the production issued a statement in which it made it clear that there was no truth in such rumours and that the film was all set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on January 9, 2025.

The statement read, "In response to the ongoing speculation surrounding the release plans of Rebel Star Prabhas' upcoming magnum opus The Raja Saab, the team wishes to clarify that all such rumours regarding a postponement from Sankranthi 2026 are entirely baseless. The Raja Saab will hit theatres worldwide on January 9th, 2026 as officially announced. The post-production work is progressing at a brisk pace, maintaining the highest technical standards without any delay."

The Raja Saab also features Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in the lead.