 Man Carrying Gun Detained At Thalapathy Vijay's Rally In Puducherry
Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Thalapathy Vijay Rally In Puducherry | X (Twitter)

A man carrying a gun was trying to enter Thalapathy Vijay's rally in Puducherry, but he was detained by the police. According to a report in India Today, the man has been identified as David, and he is a guard of one of the TVK's (Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam) district secretaries.

The rally took place at the Expo Ground in Puducherry and a video of supporters jumping the barricades went viral on social media. Check out the video below...

This was Vijay’s first public meeting after the stampede incident, which took place in Karur in September this year. Reportedly, around 40 people had died during the incident, and around 100 were injured.

Ahead of the rally in Puducherry, the police had issued a detailed advisory for the safety and crowd control measures. Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R Kalaivanan said that only 5000 people will be allowed in the venue as requested by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam.

Thalapathy Vijay's Political Journey

After impressing everyone with his amazing acting on the big screens, Vijay in February 2024, started a political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. He became the president of the party, and his party will be contesting in the Tamil Nadu assembly election, which is going to take place in 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay Upcoming Movies

While Vijay has started his journey as a politician, his fans will get to watch him on the big screens for the last time in Jana Nayagan, which is directed by H. Vinoth. The film also stars Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, and it is slated to release on January 9, 2026.

The first single of the movie titled Thalapathy Kacheri was released a few days ago, and it received a fantastic response. Now, on December 27, an audio launch event of Jana Nayagan has been organised in Malaysia.

