KGF Chapter 2: Makers of Yash's film release new song 'Sulthan' - watch video

India’s most anticipated film 'KGF: Chapter 2' is already making headlines for its release on 14th April 2022. To keep fans happy and excited, the makers of the film are treating them with a single from the forthcoming release.

'KGF: Chapter 2’s song 'Sulthan' is releasing today and is a euphony to ears. Yash’s charm and allure have taken over the song and the film. The fast paced track infuses energy.

The music is all set to be released today, the 13th of April 2022. The songs for the film have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and it is believed that 'KGF:Chapter 2' has a well-crafted playlist.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel, one of the most sought-after directors, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

One of the emerging pan-India production houses, Hombale Films is set to showcase some of the biggest films in Indian cinema over the next two years, including the much-awaited film ‘Salaar’ starring Prabhas.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films. Excel has given super hits like ‘Dil Chahta Hai’, ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’, ‘Dil Dhadakne Do’, and ‘Gully Boy’ to name a few.

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 12:58 PM IST