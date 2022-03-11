In Pics: Sexy Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a gown with plunging neckline

South starlet Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who arrived in Mumbai on Thursday, made heads turn at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

‘The Family Man’ actress wore a black and green satin gown with a long trail at the back and floral design in the front. The strappy sleeves accentuated her toned bod as Sam rocked a plunging neckline.

She opted for a minimal makeup look with braided hairstyle. Check out the pictures below.

Photos by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha had recently completed 12 years in the film industry.

The 'Ye Maaya Chesave' actor was last seen in a special dance number for the film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

She is awaiting the release of her next film 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaathal' with Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara, which is slated for a theatrical release on April 28, 2022.

She also dropped the first look from her upcoming film 'Shakuntalam'.

The film is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film also features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 09:10 AM IST