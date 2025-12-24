 Malayalam Film Director & Former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad Arrested In Molestation Case
Malayalam filmmaker and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad was arrested in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a woman linked to the film industry. The complaint arose from an incident at a hotel during the International Film Festival of Kerala. He appeared before police, was formally arrested, but released on bail as per court orders directing cooperation with the investigation.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 11:39 AM IST
article-image
Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam film director and former MLA P T Kunju Muhammad has been arrested in connection with an alleged molestation case involving a woman associated with the cinema industry, police said on Wednesday.

Police said Muhammad appeared before officials probing the case at Cantonment Police Station on Tuesday and was released on bail after his arrest was formally recorded, as he had earlier secured relief from a court.

Earlier this month, Cantonment Police registered a case against Muhammad following a complaint alleging that he molested the woman at a hotel where they were staying to select Malayalam films for the recently held International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court had directed Muhammad to appear before the investigating officer for interrogation within seven days and to cooperate with the investigation.

The court also directed the police to release Muhammad on bail if he was arrested during the probe. Muhammad is a noted filmmaker and producer and had earlier served as a Left-supported independent MLA in Kerala.

