Here's how 'Pushpa' actor Allu Arjun practices environmental activism

'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun is known for his environmental activism as much as his acting prowess. The actor has time and again taken measures to take care of mother earth in every way possible.

A source close to the actor shares, "From his workplace to his house, Allu Arjun has planted a variety of plush greenery, which he himself takes care of, with an aim to make earth a better place."

"Arjun also prefers gifting pots of small plants and seeds to his near and dear ones on special occasions, addressing the need for afforestation, and stressing upon the rising issues of deforestation and global warming," the source adds.

Last year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor, who is also an ambassador of green activists, launched a campaign to encourage fans from all over the world to plant more trees.

On the work front, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar, fared better than several big films like Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'. It was one of the biggest hits of 2021 and it broke several box office records.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 07:39 PM IST