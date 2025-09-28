Vijay Rally Stampede: Actor-Politician Announces ₹20 Lakh For Victims' Families, Says 'Faces Of Those I Met Keep Flashing In My Mind'

A day after the tragic stampede in his Karur political rally, that claimed nearly 39 lives and left around 60 injured, actor-turned-politician Vijay announced a financial aid of Rs 20 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those injured.

Taking to the official X account of his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), on Sunday (September 28), Vijay expressed grief over the incident. "Thinking about what happened in Karur yesterday, my heart and mind are overwhelmed with profound heaviness. In the midst of the immense grief of losing our loved ones, I am at a loss for words to express the pain my heart endures. My eyes and mind are clouded with sorrow," he wrote.

He added that the faces of the victims he has met keep flashing in his mind, and while words of comfort may be inadequate, it is his duty to stand by the affected families.

"The faces of all of you whom I have met keep flashing in my mind. The more I think of my loved ones who show affection and care, the more my heart slips further from its place. My dear ones… While I express my deepest condolences with indescribable pain to you who are grieving the loss of our cherished loved ones, I also stand close to your hearts, sharing this immense sorrow," he wrote in his official statement.

"As a member of your family, I intend to provide Rs 20 lakh to each family that has lost a loved one and Rs 2 lakh to those who are injured and receiving treatment. This amount may not be significant in the face of such a loss, but at this moment, it is my duty to stand by you, my dear ones, with a heavy heart," Vijay added.

The actor-politician also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and assured that TVK would continue to provide all necessary support. "By the grace of God, let us strive to recover from all this," he concluded his long note.

This announcement comes amid mourning and efforts to provide relief to the victims and their families following one of the deadliest stampedes in Tamil Nadu. However, netizens have been demanding an apology from Vijay.

The huge crowd at Vijay’s rally turned chaotic, causing panic and a stampede. Several people fainted and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Officials said the tragedy happened because the venue was overcrowded. While permission was granted for only 10,000 people, the turnout, reportedly, was over 50,000.