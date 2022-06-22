“Henge Naavu” fame Rachana Inder in a different avatar in Harikathe Alla Girikathe |

Rishab Shetty starrer Harikathe Alla Girikathe is all set for release on June 23. The movie which has already created a huge buzz has raised expectations amongst fans for its unique content that has been conveyed through its teasers and trailer. The film which is experimental has been directed by Anirudh Mahesh and Karan Ananth. Rishab Shetty’s role especially is being looked forward to by fans. Having always played innovative roles, Rishab’s character in this film has shown immense potential to cine buffs.

And the same hype has been built around leading lady Rachana Inder’s part too. Having made a mark through Love Mocktail, Rachana landed Harikathe Alla Girikathe for her histrionic skills which she displayed in the former flick.

Rachana will be seen as a girl who has lost her mother and is raised solely by her brother and father. After Love Mocktail, Rachana feels that it’s her role in Harikathe Alla Girikathe that will make a huge impact on viewers.

Harikathe Alla Girikathe also stars Pramod Shetty, Yogaraj Bhat, Honnavalli Krishna and Thapaswini. The movie has been produced by Sandesh Nagaraj under Sandesh Nagaraj Productions.