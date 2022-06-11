e-Paper Get App

Complaint filed against 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun for promoting an educational institution

Kotha Upender Reddy, a social activist, claimed that the particular advertisement, which featured Allu Arjun as the face of it, was deceptive

IANSUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
Hyderabad: 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun has come under fire from a social activist for endorsing an educational institution.

Kotha Upender Reddy, a social activist, claimed that the particular advertisement, which featured Allu Arjun as the face of it, was deceptive and provided incorrect information.

The social activist also called for action to be taken against such misleading advertisements. He also filed a complaint with Ambarpet police against Allu Arjun for appearing in the advertisement and against Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions for providing fake information.

Kotha Upender Reddy urged that Allu Arjun and Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutions be prosecuted for deceiving the people.

Allu Arjun has already faced flak for marketing a food delivery app, and he was given a warning for promoting a bike app by disparaging government transit services.

