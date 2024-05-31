Young Punekars Flock To Theatres On Cinema Lovers Day 2024 (PHOTOS) | Anand Chaini

May 31 is designated as Cinema Lovers Day. On this day, theatres offer significant discounts on movie tickets in an attempt to revive their dwindling sales and boost their occupancy rates. More than 4,000 screens, including those of top multiplex chains, celebrated this day on Friday by offering tickets for just ₹99. Meanwhile, in Pune, young Punekars, currently on a break after their hectic exam schedules, thronged the theatres with great enthusiasm.

The Free Press Journal spoke to several movie enthusiasts who thanked the organisers of Cinema Lovers Day. Prachi Chabbra, who lives in Bibwewadi, said she had come to watch 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. "I didn't know about this offer but it was a pleasant surprise. I was going to watch the movie alone, but then I told my friends and they too joined in," she added.

Nilesh Baid had just cleared his Class X board exams and now has a lot of time on his hands as the admission process for Class XI is long. He said, "I had made this plan with my friends to watch three back-to-back films as the tickets are cheap. We have watched 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar' and are now going to watch 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', which is about cricket and we love the sport."

Another group of friends had come to Fergusson College Road from Hinjawadi to attend their Java classes, and after the classes got over, they went to a theatre in Deccan to catch a movie. "On normal days, the movie tickets are no less than ₹300-₹400. But today, the tickets are only ₹99, which is fantastic. I wish this rate was available every day," said Pranit Jadhav.

"I just finished my engineering fourth-year exams yesterday. And what is better than going to watch a movie with your friends to unwind from the stress of the exams, and that too at just ₹99? It's a good thing for the theatres too, as they can pull the audience they have lost to OTT," added Sanyuka Dhonde.