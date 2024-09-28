World Heart Day 2024: Alarming Surge In Cardiac Problems Among Youth, Warn Pune Doctors | Freepik

World Heart Day is observed on September 29 every year. The theme this year is ‘Use Heart for Action,' encouraging individuals to prioritise their heart health while empowering them to take cardiovascular health seriously.

Meanwhile, Pune doctors have pointed out that heart attack cases have gone up, and an alarming trend of heart diseases among teenagers and young adults under 30 has increased.

The concern about heart attacks in young people and children came to the fore when two sudden deaths shocked the city in August this year. A 38-year-old doctor reportedly collapsed while driving, and a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Undri was declared dead upon arrival at Ruby Hall Clinic in Wanawadi, despite doctors’ desperate attempts to resuscitate her.

"Leading unhealthy lifestyles is the main cause of the rise in heart disease among youth and young people. These are some of the main contributing factors: smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, obesity, unhealthy diets, high stress levels, and sedentary activity. Also, this trend—the earlier onset of cardiovascular issues—is being driven by the increased prevalence of diabetes and hypertension among younger people," said Dr Tanmai Yermal Jain, Consultant, Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

She added, "Heart disease was once considered an issue for those over 50, but not anymore. Ignoring symptoms like breathlessness or low blood pressure too can prove fatal."

Explaining the rise in sudden cardiac deaths in children over the last two years, the experts stressed that often issues like valve stenosis, arrhythmia, and congenital anomalies that are on the rise are neglected, and they become the reasons behind sudden cardiac death. “Hence, parents should not neglect their children’s health,” said Dr Tanmai.

According to a 2021 Global Burden of Disease Study report, men in India are more likely than women to get heart disease, with a male-to-female ratio of almost 70:30. This gap is greatest in younger age groups, where men are at a higher risk due to factors such as smoking, high blood pressure, and poor lifestyles. However, as women age, the gap gets smaller, particularly after menopause, when their risk of heart disease increases.