World Environment Day 2026: 4-Decade Fight For Tree Conservation Bears Fruit | Sourced

Planting a tree is a symbolic gesture for many people. But for Sudhakar Deshmukh, a resident of Mamdapur village in Ambejogai tehsil of Beed district, it has been a lifelong mission spanning more than four decades. His remarkable journey from poverty and personal tragedy to becoming one of Maharashtra's most dedicated environmental activists is a story of resilience, determination and an unwavering love for nature.

Born on May 26, 1969, Deshmukh's childhood was filled with hardships. After his family lost its land and property, he and his mother struggled to survive. The death of his mother during his childhood left a deep emotional scar. However, it was during these difficult years that his bond with nature was formed.

While grazing cattle and working in fields, he often survived on wild fruits and edible plants found in forests and farmlands. Instead of discarding the seeds of the fruits he consumed, he began planting them in open spaces, along riverbanks and near rocky terrain. The sight of tiny saplings emerging after the monsoon brought him immense happiness. Over time, every growing tree became a symbol of hope and a reminder of his mother.

Despite financial difficulties, Deshmukh pursued education through adult literacy programmes. Alongside his studies, collecting seeds, planting trees and nurturing saplings became an integral part of his daily life. His passion for conservation continued to grow, eventually becoming his life's purpose.

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Over the years, Deshmukh transformed his personal commitment into a social movement. He travelled extensively across villages and schools, spreading awareness about environmental conservation, water management, organic farming, de-addiction, cleanliness and social reform. Through songs, cultural programmes and public campaigns, he inspired thousands of people to adopt environmentally responsible practices.

To strengthen his efforts, he founded the Vrukshamitra Abhiyan in 2002. The initiative was formally registered in 2008 and has since become a powerful platform for promoting tree plantation and conservation across Maharashtra. Through the campaign, Deshmukh established a free nursery and seed bank at his residence in Mamdapur.

Named after his mother, the Matoshri Subhadrabai Deshmukh Seed Bank preserves seeds of numerous indigenous tree species, including banyan, peepal, tamarind, mango, amla, bael, karanja, kadamba and many others. These seeds are distributed free of cost to students, farmers, women's self-help groups and senior citizens, encouraging community participation in environmental conservation.

One of Deshmukh's most significant achievements is the distribution of more than 18 lakh saplings across Maharashtra. These saplings have been gifted during weddings, religious gatherings, birthdays, retirement ceremonies, housewarming functions and public events. His philosophy is simple: every celebration should contribute to nature.

In 2008, he launched the unique Jagadguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj Vriksha Dindi, a green Aashadhi Wari from Mamdapur to Pandharpur. During the annual Ashadhi Wari, devotees receive seeds and saplings as prasad, spreading the message of environmental protection among thousands of people.

Deshmukh has also championed innovative environmental practices. In 2006, he tied the knot in what is widely regarded as India's first eco-friendly wedding, where thousands of fruit-bearing saplings were distributed to guests instead of traditional gifts. The event demonstrated how social customs can be transformed into opportunities for environmental conservation.

Beyond plantation drives, Deshmukh has been a persistent advocate for a comprehensive tree census across Maharashtra.

“Since 2005, I have been actively advocating this cause through awareness campaigns and public outreach. In 2012–13, during the Winter Session in Nagpur, my wife Mohini, our son Sumod, daughter Shrushti and I launched a peaceful, non-violent movement, travelling repeatedly between Nagpur and Mumbai. The campaign continues to this day. We have consistently demanded that all tree species with a trunk circumference of at least six feet and a height of seven to ten feet be officially counted and recorded. We also urged authorities to display boards in every village indicating the total number of trees within its limits. As a result of these sustained efforts, tree census activities have now been incorporated under the state's Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, which we consider a major outcome of our campaign,” Deshmukh said.

“We also advocated celebrating the birth of a girl child by planting trees. The Maharashtra Government accepted this idea and issued a Government Resolution (GR) in 2016, which later led to the implementation of the Kanya Van Samruddhi Yojana in 2018. Similarly, we demanded that saplings be presented instead of flower bouquets while welcoming guests at public functions, a practice that has since gained official recognition and wider acceptance,” he added.

“Another major achievement of our movement came in 2022–23, when municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats were directed under the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan to conduct tree censuses and maintain official records of the trees within their jurisdictions. While these developments reflect the impact of our efforts, we still believe that the government needs to respond more effectively and take stronger measures to ensure comprehensive tree conservation and protection," he further said.

For Deshmukh, environmental conservation is not merely about planting trees. It is about safeguarding biodiversity, ensuring ecological balance and securing the future of coming generations. He believes that trees are the foundation of life and that sustainable development is impossible without protecting natural resources.

His decades-long contribution has earned him several honours, including the prestigious Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vanashree Award from the Government of Maharashtra in 2023. Numerous organisations have also recognised his extraordinary service to society and the environment.

Today, after more than 44 years of relentless dedication, Deshmukh continues to inspire communities across Maharashtra. His life demonstrates how one individual, armed only with determination and compassion for nature, can create a lasting impact.