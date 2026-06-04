Pune: Alternate-Day Water Supply Plan Under Consideration Amid Below-Normal Monsoon Forecast | Photo Credit: Pexels

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated preparations for the possibility of introducing alternate-day water supply across the city in view of forecasts indicating below-normal rainfall during the upcoming monsoon season.

According to a communication issued by the PMC Water Supply Department, the India Meteorological Department's revised long-term forecast for the southwest monsoon (June-September 2026) predicts seasonal rainfall at around 90 per cent of the long-term average, which is considered below normal.

Taking note of the forecast, the civic administration has begun evaluating contingency measures to manage the city's water resources. A proposal regarding an alternate-day water supply has reportedly been submitted to the Municipal Commissioner for consideration.

As part of the preparatory exercise, all Executive Engineers of the Water Supply Department have been directed to prepare detailed plans outlining how water distribution would be managed if an alternate-day supply is implemented. The plans have been sought on an urgent basis for administrative review.

Municipal officials said the exercise is precautionary and intended to ensure preparedness in case rainfall remains deficient and reservoir levels come under pressure during the season.