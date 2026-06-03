Pune Hooch Tragedy Fallout: 213 Arrested, ₹1.58 Crore Worth Illicit Liquor Seized In Konkan Crackdown |

Mumbai: In the wake of the recent hooch tragedy in Pune, the State Excise Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal country liquor manufacturing and sale across the Konkan region, registering 313 cases and arresting 213 accused over the past five days.

Officials said a special enforcement drive conducted between May 29 and June 2 in Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts led to the seizure of illicit liquor and related materials worth ₹1.58 crore. Several illegal distillation units operating in identified hotspots were dismantled during the operation.

The largest action was carried out in Thane district, where excise teams raided dozens of locations known for illicit liquor production. Similar operations were conducted in Palghar and Raigad districts, resulting in the destruction of illegal brewing units and the registration of multiple offences.

Authorities also seized eight vehicles allegedly used for transporting illicit liquor. The special drive was launched to prevent incidents similar to the recent poisonous liquor tragedy in Pune and to curb the illegal liquor trade across the region.

The Excise Department has appealed to citizens to report information related to illicit liquor production, sale, transportation, or the use of hazardous substances such as methanol through its toll-free helpline and WhatsApp number, assuring confidentiality to informants.

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