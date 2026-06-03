Maharashtra Tragedy: 2 Friends Killed, 1 Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Container Truck On Kalyan-Murbad Highway Near Varap Village

Two young men lost their lives and another was injured after their vehicle collided with a container truck on the Kalyan-Murbad Highway near Varap village |

Kalyan, June 3: In a heart-wrenching road accident on the Kalyan-Murbad Highway, two young men lost their lives while travelling to meet a friend in the early hours of Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred near Varap village in the jurisdiction of Titwala Police Station, leaving families shattered and triggering renewed concerns over road safety on the busy highway.

According to police, the accident took place around 4 am near Hanuman Mandir at Varap. The victims, identified as Pawan Gupta (28), a resident of Chopra Court in Ulhasnagar, and Raju Gupta (22), were travelling along the highway when their vehicle met with a devastating accident involving a container truck heading towards Murbad.

Preliminary investigations suggest that while attempting to overtake a heavy vehicle, the victims’ vehicle collided with the rear portion of the container.

The impact was so severe that both young men suffered fatal injuries and died on the spot. A third occupant sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police launch investigation into crash

Upon receiving information about the accident, a team from Titwala Police Station immediately rushed to the scene. Police personnel, assisted by local residents, carried out rescue operations and shifted the victims to Ulhasnagar's Central Hospital for post-mortem examination. The damaged vehicle was later removed from the roadway to restore traffic movement on the highway.

The sudden and untimely deaths of the two friends have cast a pall of gloom over Ulhasnagar and Varap, where relatives, friends and local residents are mourning the loss. What began as a routine journey to meet a friend ended in a tragedy that has left both families devastated.

Senior Police Inspector Mukesh Dhage of Titwala Police Station confirmed that two persons died in the accident while another sustained injuries. He said the container driver has been taken into custody and the vehicle seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Container driver detained

“Two persons died and one person was injured in the road accident reported in the Varap area during the early hours of Wednesday. The container driver has been detained, and the exact cause of the accident is being investigated. Further legal action is underway,” Dhage said.

Police are examining all aspects of the crash, including vehicle speed, road conditions and the circumstances leading to the collision. A case has been registered, and further investigation is in progress.

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The accident once again highlights the growing number of fatal road mishaps across Maharashtra, particularly on highways where speeding and risky overtaking continue to claim lives despite repeated awareness campaigns and enforcement drives.

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