Thane Tragedy: 26-Year-Old Killed, 4 Injured After Car Crashes Into Truck Near Kharegaon Toll Naka

Fatal early morning crash on Mumbai-Nashik Highway leaves one dead and multiple injured near Kharegaon Toll Naka | File Photo

Thane, April 14: A severe road accident on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway claimed the life of a 26-year-old man and left four others injured in the early hours of Tuesday, April 14, 2026.

Car rams into stationary truck

The incident occurred at approximately 3:55 AM near the Nayara Petrol Pump at Kharegaon Toll Naka. According to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Disaster Management Cell, the driver of a Hyundai Aura, identified as Deepak Patekar, lost control of the vehicle while traveling from Wagle Estate toward Dombivli. The car rammed into the rear of a stationary Ashok Leyland trailer truck.

Driver dies after being trapped in wreckage

The impact was so violent that Patekar was trapped inside the mangled remains of the car. Emergency responders from the Kalwa Police, Thane Fire Brigade, and the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) arrived promptly at the scene.

Using a crane and rescue equipment, officials extricated Patekar and rushed him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where doctors declared him dead on arrival due to severe head trauma.

Four passengers injured

Four other passengers, all employees of Ashar IT Park returning home after work, sustained various injuries:

Sujay Patil (20): Sustained head and body injuries; moved to a facility in Ghansoli.

Raj Chile (21) and Sugam Jaiswal (24): Both remain in critical condition and have been shifted to Jupiter Hospital for advanced care.

Snehal Bhusekar (23): Suffered minor injuries and is stable.

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Police begin investigation

The Kalwa Police are currently investigating the circumstances of the crash. Traffic, which was briefly disrupted, has resumed normalcy after the wreckage was cleared.

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