Thane Tragedy: 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Mumbra Crash After Trio Riding Triple Get Run Over By School Bus | VIDEO

Thane: In a tragic incident, two youths were killed while another was injured in Mumbra on the evening of April 7. The incident occurred near the MM Valley area when the trio, riding triple on a two-wheeler, were hit by a private school bus as they reportedly tried to overtake it.

According to a report by Saam TV, the two deceased, aged 19 and 21, have been identified as Avinash Davande and Sangham Pulshare, respectively. The third victim injured in the accident has been identified as Mahesh Ware (18), who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbra.

A video shared by jilha.varta showed the horrific crash that led to the death of the two young men. The report further added that two men on the two-wheeler were reportedly trying to overtake the bus when it suddenly skidded after losing balance, leading to the accident.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a tragic road accident took place on the Bhiwandi–Padgha Highway on Monday late evening, where a speeding tractor rammed into a motorcycle carrying a family of four, resulting in the death of a woman and leaving two minor children critically injured.

On April 3, another accident took place in Kalyan, where a well-known physician, Dr Somnath Patil, lost his life. The incident occurred while Dr Patil was on his way to his clinic in Mharal village on the Kalyan-Murbad Road. According to police sources, Dr Patil was riding his two-wheeler when a speeding tempo rammed into his bike from behind. The impact was severe, throwing him onto the road and causing critical head injuries. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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