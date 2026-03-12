Mumbai News: Triple-Seat Motorcycle Rams Into Bike On Eastern Express Highway, Two Youths Dead And One Critical

Two young men, including a minor, were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding motorcycle carrying three riders rammed into another two-wheeler and later crashed into a tree on the Eastern Express Highway on March 10 afternoon. | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two young men, including a minor, were killed and another was critically injured after a speeding motorcycle carrying three riders rammed into another two-wheeler and later crashed into a tree on the Eastern Express Highway on March 10 afternoon.

Software Engineer on Way to Work When Hit From Behind

According to the FIR, the complainant, Amit Baliram Pawar, 40, an electrical engineer working with Capgemini, resides in Shankarwadi, Jogeshwari East, with his wife and two children. As usual, he was on his way to work at around 3:45 pm on his motorcycle (MH-02-GD-1584).

While passing through the Pachkhadda stretch of the Eastern Express Highway, a speeding Hero Xtreme motorcycle (MH-03-ET-6728) coming from behind rammed into Pawar’s bike. Pawar fell on the road, while the motorcycle that hit him lost control and crashed into a nearby tree.

Three youths were travelling triple-seat on the motorcycle and all of them sustained serious injuries in the accident.

Pawar Calls Police Helpline After Crash

After the crash, Pawar called the police helpline (100) and sought assistance. The Vikhroli police rushed to the spot and, with the help of bystanders, immediately shifted Pawar and the three injured youths to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund East for treatment.

Doctors declared one of the injured, Praveen Munnalal Yadav, 17, a resident of Shrirampada Pipeline area in Bhandup West, dead on arrival. Shortly afterwards, another injured youth, Raj Arjan Kahar, 20, also succumbed to his injuries. The third injured, Gulshan Yadav, 20, also from Bhandup West, was later shifted to Sion Hospital for further treatment and is reported to be in critical condition.

Based on Pawar’s complaint, the Vikhroli police have registered a case against the rider of the Hero Xtreme motorcycle under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation is underway.

