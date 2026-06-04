Pune Hooch Tragedy: CID Arrests Navi Mumbai Father-Son Duo For Supplying Chemicals; 333 Accused Held So Far | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) arrested two Navi Mumbai-based men for allegedly supplying chemicals used in the manufacture of spurious liquor linked to the Pune hooch tragedy that claimed 22 lives in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The accused have been identified as Arun Jagdamba Chaube (59) and his son Abhishek Arun Chaube (24), both residents of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. The duo was apprehended by a CID special team following revelations during the ongoing investigation into the deadly liquor racket, as reported by Loksatta.

According to officials, cops found that the father-son duo had allegedly supplied hazardous chemicals used in the preparation of the toxic liquor consumed by the victims. After tracking their role in the supply chain, CID officers arrested them from Navi Mumbai and produced them before a magistrate's court in Pimpri. The court remanded both accused to four days of police custody to facilitate further investigation into the source and distribution network of the chemicals.

The arrests come days after authorities detained the alleged kingpin of the racket, Yogesh Wankhede, along with several associates. Following the deaths of over 20 people, the Maharashtra government transferred the probe to the CID to uncover the full extent of the illicit liquor network.

Statewide Crackdown On Illicit Liquor Manufacturers

Meanwhile, rattled by the scale of the tragedy, the Maharashtra State Excise Department has launched a statewide crackdown on illicit liquor manufacturing and distribution. State Excise Commissioner Rajesh Deshmukh said the department conducted 440 raids across Maharashtra over the past few days, leading to the arrest of 333 persons allegedly involved in the production and sale of illegal liquor.

During the operation, officials seized 1.61 lakh litres of chemicals used in manufacturing illicit liquor, 9,686 litres of spurious liquor and five vehicles. The total value of the seized material has been estimated at Rs 83.24 lakh.

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