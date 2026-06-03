Pune Hooch Tragedy: Maharashtra Excise Department Arrests 333 Persons, Conducts 440 Raids In Statewide Crackdown On Illicit Liquor | File Pic

Rattled by the recent spurious liquor tragedy in Pune that claimed more than 20 lives, the State Excise Department has arrested 333 persons involved in the manufacture and sale of illicit liquor during a special statewide crackdown.

Officials seize 1.61 lakh litres of chemicals used in illicit liquor

The drive, carried out over the last two to three days, led to 440 raids across the state. Excise officials seized 1.61 lakh litres of chemicals used in the manufacture of illicit liquor, along with 9,686 litres of spurious liquor and five vehicles.

The total value of the seized material is estimated at Rs 83.24 lakh. The crackdown will continue, said Rajesh Deshmukh, Commissioner of State Excise.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar directed intensified action

The statewide operation was launched following the shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who also heads the Excise Department, directed officials to intensify action against the illegal liquor trade.

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Among those arrested, 50 were from the Thane Division, 43 from Amravati, 41 from Nashik, 38 from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 37 from Mumbai, 34 from Nanded, and 29 from the Kolhapur Division.

The Pune Division recorded the highest seizure of spurious liquor, with 2,597 litres confiscated during the drive.

The largest quantities of chemical stock used in the manufacture of illicit liquor were seized in the Thane and Nashik divisions, amounting to 46,320 litres and 41,220 litres, respectively, according to the department.

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