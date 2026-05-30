Pune Toxic Liquor Death Toll Rises to 19; 22 Cops & Excise Officials Suspended – Here's All You Need To Know | Sourced

Pune: The toxic liquor tragedy that has rocked Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has claimed 19 lives so far, while triggering one of the biggest crackdowns in recent years against illegal liquor networks and officials accused of failing to stop them.

In a sweeping action, 22 officials from the Pune Police, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Maharashtra State Excise Department have been suspended for alleged negligence and failure to curb the manufacture and sale of suspected methanol-laced liquor.

Raids Across The City…

The action comes as investigators uncovered a large stock of contaminated liquor that officials believe could have caused an even greater disaster had it reached consumers.

During joint raids conducted by the State Excise Department and police, authorities seized 16 cans of illegally manufactured country liquor containing nearly 50 litres of highly toxic methanol. Each can had a capacity of 35 litres and was allegedly ready for distribution through illegal liquor outlets across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

‘Chemical Cocktail Found’

Twelve cans were recovered from illicit liquor units operating in Pune’s Wadarwadi and Gokhalenagar areas, while four cans were seized from Phugewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Officials described the seized stock as a deadly “chemical cocktail” capable of causing blindness, organ failure and death. Investigators suspect the accused mixed methanol into country liquor to increase its intoxicating effect and boost profits. Preliminary findings suggest the methanol was procured through online sources before being blended into the liquor.

Authorities said the timely seizure prevented the contaminated stock from entering the market. Senior officials admitted that the number of deaths could have been significantly higher if the liquor had reached consumers.

Fear Across Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad…

The tragedy has already left a trail of deaths across the region. According to investigators, 10 people died in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, while four residents of Pandhare Mala in Hadapsar lost their lives after allegedly consuming the toxic liquor. Several others were hospitalised, with some continuing to receive treatment.

The case has also exposed serious administrative lapses. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended three officers from Hadapsar Police Station, including Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogale, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Shikalgar and Police Sub-Inspector Hasan Mulani, for allegedly failing to act against the illegal manufacture and distribution of liquor in their jurisdiction.

In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey suspended six personnel attached to Dapodi Police Station. Those suspended include Senior Police Inspector Vijay Waghmare, Police Sub-Inspector Raju Bhaskar and police personnel Jaydeep Sonawane, Navnath Pote, Sagar Jadhav and Vishal Kale.

Excise Suspends 13…

The Maharashtra State Excise Department also suspended 13 employees, including three inspectors, six sub-inspectors and four other staff members. Officials said the disciplinary action was necessary to restore public confidence and ensure accountability.

So far, eight accused have been arrested in connection with the case, including alleged kingpin Yogesh Wankhede. Investigators believe the arrested individuals were part of a wider network involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit liquor across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

With public outrage growing and questions being raised over enforcement failures, the Maharashtra government has handed over the investigation to the Crime Investigation Department (CID). Officials are now probing the entire supply chain, identifying suppliers of methanol and examining whether additional administrative lapses contributed to the tragedy.

Authorities said raids are continuing across the region as investigators work to dismantle the network responsible for one of the deadliest toxic liquor incidents witnessed in Maharashtra in recent years.