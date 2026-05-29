At Least 15 Dead After Consuming Toxic Liquor In Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad; CM Devendra Fadnavis Says 8 Arrested So Far - VIDEOS | Video Screengrab

At least 15 people have died in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad after consuming poisonous liquor, officials said on Friday.

According to the information received, five deaths have been reported in Pune's Hadapsar area, while ten have been reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Phugewadi. Some are undergoing treatment at various hospitals, officials added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The deceased have been identified as Rahul Kshirsagar, Vijay Sharma, Arun Dadar, Ashok Chavan, Rajesh Rajput, Pandurang Phuge, Anand Desai, Akbar Pathan, Akshay Avsarmal, Baba Shaikh, Rajendra Rathod and Vijay Rathod.

Speaking to the media, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said eight people have been arrested so far. "This is a very unfortunate incident. Eight people have been arrested immediately in connection with the case, and some more people may also be arrested. We have identified the complete ecosystem behind this. Efforts are being made to thoroughly trace how far this ecosystem has spread. Our police are jointly working with the Excise Department on this. I believe that we will certainly reach the roots of this and eliminate it. This has been prepared using a product like methanol," he said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State Excise Commissioner Atul Kanade said the department has launched a probe following the deaths. “We detained one Yogesh Wankhede, who had supplied liquor to both Phugewadi and Hadapsar. He has been handed over to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, and they are taking further action, Kanade added.

This toxic liquor tragedy has sent shockwaves through both cities. Public anger has now erupted not only against the police but also against the State Excise Department. Citizens have also raised serious questions regarding the operations of both these departments.

The Forensic Department has also completed its analysis of the adulterated liquor and has submitted its report. Preliminary findings from the investigation reportedly confirm the presence of chemical and toxic substances adulterated within the liquor. Based on this report, the police have now begun preparations to expedite further legal action.

Further investigations are underway.