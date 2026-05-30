Toxic Liquor Tragedy: 17 Dead, Nine Police Personnel Suspended Across Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

Pune: The toxic liquor tragedy that has claimed 17 lives in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad has led to major action against police officials. Nine police personnel from two police jurisdictions have been suspended for alleged negligence and failure to prevent the illegal liquor trade.

The suspensions came after medical and forensic reports confirmed that the victims died after consuming liquor mixed with deadly methanol.

Six Suspended In Pimpri-Chinchwad…

In Pimpri Chinchwad, Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey suspended six personnel attached to the Dapodi Police Station. The action was taken after allegations surfaced that illegal liquor activities were continuing unchecked in the area.

Those suspended include Senior Police Inspector Vijay Waghmare, Police Sub-Inspector Raju Bhaskar, and police personnel Jaydeep Sonawane, Navnath Pote, Sagar Jadhav, and Vishal Kale.

Pune Police Suspend Three…

In a separate action, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar suspended three officers from Hadapsar Police Station. The officers were suspended after it was found that toxic liquor was allegedly being distributed within their jurisdiction without adequate preventive action.

The suspended officers from Hadapsar are Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Mogale, Assistant Police Inspector Hasina Shikalgar, and Police Sub-Inspector Hasan Mulani, all from the crime detection branch.

Disciplinary Action After Public Anger…

The disciplinary action came amid growing public anger and criticism on social media over police vigilance and enforcement. Senior officials said the suspensions were necessary to restore public confidence and send a strong message against administrative lapses.

Meanwhile, police have arrested several key accused linked to the illegal liquor network. However, officials said the investigation is still ongoing. Authorities are now working to trace the entire supply chain and identify others involved in the manufacture and distribution of the toxic liquor.