Pune Toxic Liquor Case Transferred To CID - Here’s All You Need To Know | PTI Photo

The probe into the Pune toxic liquor case has been transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID), officials said on Friday evening.

This comes after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also heads the Home Department, termed the incident as "very serious".

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What is the case?

At least 13 men died after consuming suspected toxic liquor in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the last two days.

Four people died in the Pandhare Mala area of Pune’s Hadapsar, while nine others died in the Phugewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. Three men suspected of consuming toxic liquor are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The deceased in Pimpri-Chinchwad have been identified as Pandurang Sakharam Phuge (53), Akbar Azimkhan Pathan (48), Rajesh Shantaram Rajput (50), Anand Panderao Desai (53), Anand Kashinath Nikalje (64), Bhimanna Basanna Nagaral (27), Akshay Ashok Avasarmal (28), Sachin Ramchandra Netke (36) and Surappa Manappa Bangari (55), all residents of Phugewadi in Dapodi, whereas the deceased in Hadapsar have been identified as Arun Dadar (60), Rahul Kshirsagar (45), Ashok Chavan (52) and Datta Suryawanshi (55).

Following the incident, the police have arrested eight persons, including one Yogesh Wankhede, who was involved in the supply of spurious liquor to both Phugewadi and Hadapsar.

What did the CM say?

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the "entire ecosystem" involved in the supply of spurious liquor has been identified.

"This is a very serious incident. Eight persons have been immediately arrested in this connection, and some more are also likely to be held. We have identified the complete ecosystem behind it," Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai.

"Our police are making full efforts in the matter and are also trying to find out how far this ecosystem has spread. The police are jointly working with the excise department," the CM added.