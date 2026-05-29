Pune: Man Attacked With Iron Rod, Robbed On Katraj-Kondhwa Road | Representational Image

A 38-year-old man was allegedly attacked with an iron rod and robbed of his mobile phone by three unidentified persons on Katraj-Kondhwa Road in Pune. The incident took place near the Maulinagar bus stop under the jurisdiction of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station.

According to police officials, the victim, identified as Mahantesh Danappa Domnal, had stepped out of his house around 8:30pm on May 24 to buy milk. While he was near the Maulinagar bus stop, three unidentified men allegedly stopped him and demanded money.

When Domnal refused to hand over cash, the accused allegedly became aggressive and attacked him with an iron rod, injuring him on the head. The assailants then forcibly snatched his mobile phone worth around ₹10,000 before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Domnal approached Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station and lodged a complaint. Based on his statement, police have registered a robbery case against the three unidentified accused.

Read Also Pune: Dr Kiran Bedi Attends NDA 150th Course Convocation Ceremony At Habibullah Hall

Further investigation is underway, and police are working to trace the suspects.