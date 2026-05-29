Pune: Dr Kiran Bedi Attends NDA 150th Course Convocation Ceremony At Habibullah Hall | Sourced

Pune: The Convocation Ceremony of the 150th Course of the National Defence Academy was held at Habibullah Hall on 29 May 2026. The Chief Guest for the occasion was Dr Kiran Bedi, IPS (Retd), former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and a visionary reformer renowned for her service to the nation.

A total of 353 cadets will pass out from NDA on 30 May 2026, and 236 cadets were conferred the prestigious Bachelor’s degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University, including 65 cadets in the Science stream, 112 cadets in the Computer Science stream, and 59 cadets in the Arts stream. Twenty-one cadets from Friendly Foreign Countries were also awarded degrees during the Convocation Ceremony.

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The Academic Report was presented by Dr Vinay Deep, Officiating Principal, NDA, followed by the Convocation Address by the Chief Guest. In her address, she congratulated the cadets on completing one of the country’s most rigorous training programmes and urged them to lead as ‘Scholar Warriors’ in a rapidly changing security environment.