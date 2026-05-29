Pune: Civic Chief Reviews Flood Mitigation Works At Ekta Nagari On Sinhagad Road Ahead Of Monsoon | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Commissioner Navl Kishore Ram on Friday inspected the flood-prone area at Ekta Nagari on Sinhagad Road and reviewed the ongoing flood mitigation works ahead of the monsoon season.

During the visit, the commissioner interacted with local residents and took note of their concerns. He directed officials to expedite the completion of the retaining wall and other related infrastructure works in the area.

The civic administration was instructed to complete the protective wall along the nala at the earliest and construct a temporary mud embankment along the riverbank, similar to the arrangement made last year. Officials from the regional office and project department were also asked to coordinate closely to ensure timely execution of the works.

The commissioner further directed the concerned departments to complete the cleaning of stormwater drainage lines before the onset of heavy rains.



Additional Municipal Commissioner (Estate) Prajit Nair, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte, City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer (Road Department) Rajesh Bankar, Chief Engineer (Project Department) Dinkar Gojare, Chief Engineer (Water Supply Department) Nandkishor Jagtap, Deputy Commissioner (Vigilance) Prasad Katkar, Chief Engineer (Electrical Department) Manisha Shekatkar, Deputy Commissioner Zone 3 Vijaykumar Thorat, Deputy Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) Santosh Warule, Deputy Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) Tushar Babar, along with other officials and staff members, were present during the inspection.