Pune & Pimpri-Chinchwad Toxic Liquor Case: Methanol-Laced Liquor Stock Seized; Death Toll Climbs To 19

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Pune: In a major development in the toxic liquor tragedy that has claimed 19 lives, the State Excise Department and Pune Police have seized a large stock of methanol-laced illicit liquor that was allegedly meant for sale across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Officials said the joint operation may have prevented a much larger disaster, as the contaminated liquor was reportedly ready for distribution through illegal liquor outlets.

About The Raids…

During the raids, authorities seized 16 cans of illegally manufactured country liquor, each with a capacity of 35 litres. Investigators found that the stock contained nearly 50 litres of highly toxic methanol, a chemical that can cause severe poisoning, blindness, organ failure and death if consumed.

According to officials, 12 cans were recovered from illegal liquor units in the Wadarwadi and Gokhale Nagar areas of Pune, while four cans were seized from Phugewadi in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Consequences Would Have Been More Severe…

The seizures were made as investigators intensified their crackdown following the deaths linked to suspected consumption of toxic country liquor. Authorities believe the seized stock was prepared for immediate sale and could have reached a large number of consumers if it had not been intercepted.

Officials said the consequences could have been far more severe had the liquor entered the market. Preliminary assessments suggest the contaminated stock had the potential to cause mass casualties.

Investigators have alleged that methanol was deliberately mixed into country liquor to increase its intoxicating effect and generate higher profits. The probe has further revealed that the chemical may have been procured through online sources before being blended into the liquor.

‘Liqour Was A Deadly Mixture’

Several accused have already been arrested in connection with the case, including alleged kingpin Yogesh Wankhede. Police described the seized liquor as a deadly mixture capable of causing fatal health complications within a short period of consumption.

The toxic liquor tragedy has triggered widespread concern across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and led to multiple arrests, departmental action against police personnel, and an extensive crackdown on illegal liquor operations.

Authorities said raids and searches are continuing as investigators work to identify all those involved in the manufacture, supply and distribution of the illicit liquor network.