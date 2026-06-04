Pune Toxic Liquor Tragedy: Navi Mumbai Father-Son Duo Remanded To 4-Day Police Custody | Sourced

The State Crime Investigation Department (CID) has made a significant breakthrough in the Pune toxic liquor tragedy that claimed at least 20 lives in the Phugewadi and Hadapsar areas by arresting a father-son duo accused of supplying chemicals used in the manufacture of the spurious liquor.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arun Jagdamba Chaubey (59) and Abhishek Arun Chaubey (34), both residents of Vashigaon in Navi Mumbai. The duo was apprehended from Mumbai and produced before a court in Pimpri, which remanded them to four days of police custody for further investigation.

According to CID officials, investigators have collected CCTV footage, liquor samples, and other crucial evidence from multiple locations linked to the case. The seized materials have been sent to the forensic laboratory for scientific analysis.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the police custody of Aryan Sanjeev Dhotre, who allegedly procured methanol-mixed country liquor from the main accused, Sikandar Rathod alias Yogesh Wankhede, and sold it in the Wadarwadi area, has been extended by one day.

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The CID is continuing its investigation to identify the entire supply chain involved in the manufacture and distribution of the toxic liquor.

Officials have appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to the case. Information can be shared with CID Deputy Superintendent of Police Shamrao Kale on 8237229208 or Sachin Chavan on 9011334580.