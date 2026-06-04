Pune: Viral CCTV Of Kharadi Crash That Claimed Two Lives Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Reckless Driving | Sourced

Pune: A shocking CCTV video of a fatal road accident in Kharadi has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns about the increasing number of deaths caused by reckless driving on Pune's roads. The footage reportedly shows a speeding car travelling on the wrong side of the road before crashing into a motorcycle, resulting in the deaths of two people, including a three-year-old child.

The accident took place on the night of May 31 in the Kharadi area. According to police, the four-wheeler was allegedly being driven at high speed and on the wrong side when it collided head-on with the motorcycle. The impact was severe, leaving the riders critically injured. A man and a three-year-old child later succumbed to their injuries, turning the incident into a heartbreaking tragedy.

The CCTV footage, now widely shared online, has sparked outrage among residents and road safety advocates. Many citizens have expressed concern over the growing number of accidents caused by overspeeding, wrong-side driving, and blatant violations of traffic rules across the city.

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In recent years, Pune has witnessed several serious and fatal road accidents linked to rash driving. Despite repeated awareness campaigns and enforcement drives, traffic indiscipline continues to pose a major threat to commuters, pedestrians, and families travelling on city roads.

Road safety experts believe that stricter enforcement of traffic regulations, increased surveillance, and tougher action against repeat offenders are necessary to curb the rising number of road fatalities. Citizens have also called for stronger measures against wrong-side driving, which remains one of the leading causes of serious accidents.

As the disturbing CCTV video continues to circulate, the Kharadi accident has become yet another reminder of the devastating consequences of negligent driving. The tragedy has renewed calls for greater accountability and stricter road safety measures to prevent similar incidents and save innocent lives.