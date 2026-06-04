Pune: Sassoon Hospital Doctors Perform Rare Laparoscopic Surgery, Save 75-Year-Old Woman

Sassoon General Hospital | Anand Chaini

Doctors at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital have successfully performed a rare and complex laparoscopic surgery, saving the life of a 75-year-old woman suffering from a severe diaphragmatic hernia that had compromised her heart and lungs.

The elderly patient had been experiencing severe breathlessness and fluctuating blood pressure for nearly two weeks. Following an initial diagnosis at a private hospital in Shirdi, she was referred to Sassoon Hospital for advanced treatment.

Detailed investigations at Sassoon Hospital, including a High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) scan, revealed an extremely rare condition known as a Morgagni-Larrey diaphragmatic hernia. The defect in the diaphragm had allowed abdominal fat and part of the stomach to move into the chest cavity, compressing the heart, collapsing the left lung, and causing fluid accumulation around it.

Doctors first stabilised the patient's cardiac condition before undertaking surgery on the third day of her admission. Using advanced laparoscopic techniques, the surgical team carefully repositioned the displaced stomach and abdominal fat back into the abdominal cavity and repaired the diaphragmatic defects.

The patient's condition improved dramatically following the procedure. Within 24 hours of surgery, her breathing returned to normal and her blood pressure stabilised.

Speaking about the case, Dr Kirankumar Jadhav, who led the operation, said that the coexistence of both types of diaphragmatic hernias is seen in only 3 to 5 per cent of cases. He explained that the defect was located close to the heart and a major blood vessel, making the use of conventional surgical mesh unsafe. Instead, the team adopted a specialised technique to securely close the defect through the abdominal wall.

Dr Anant Bidkar, Head of the Department, noted that such hernias can suddenly lead to severe respiratory distress or strangulation of the stomach, making emergency surgical intervention essential.

Dean Dr Eknath Pawar described the case as exceptionally rare, particularly in an elderly patient with no history of trauma. He emphasised that Sassoon Hospital is equipped with modern laparoscopic and robotic surgical facilities, enabling the institution to provide advanced treatment to patients with minimal scarring and shorter recovery periods.

Hospital officials said the successful management of the case highlights the expertise of Sassoon Hospital's surgical teams in handling rare and high-risk conditions through minimally invasive procedures.