Pune: PMC Accelerates Katraj-Kondhwa Road Widening; Action Against Encroachments, Landowners Delaying Handover | Sourced

In a significant move aimed at easing traffic congestion on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, which serves as a crucial link between Satara Road and Solapur Road, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified efforts to expedite the long-pending road widening project.

The project, which has remained stalled for several years and has been a major concern for commuters, has gained momentum following substantial financial provisions made by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram for land acquisition. Additional funds were also received from the state government.

The process of taking possession of properties falling within the road widening alignment has been underway for the past several days under the supervision of Special Land Acquisition Officer Shweta Darunkar, with most of the acquisition work nearing completion.

On Wednesday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte conducted an on-site inspection from Rajas Society Chowk to the Pisoli limits, accompanied by Chief Engineer (Roads) Rajesh Bankar, Special Land Acquisition Officer Shweta Darunkar, Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Ramesh Shelar, and officials from the property management and land acquisition departments. The team reviewed obstacles affecting the project and directed concerned departments to expedite pending work.

Read Also Pune: Viral CCTV Of Kharadi Crash That Claimed Two Lives Sparks Fresh Concerns Over Reckless Driving

PMC officials have decided to take stringent action against property owners who continue to delay or refuse to hand over land required for the project.

Authorities stated that possession of such properties will now be taken with police assistance wherever necessary.

Officials have also directed the Encroachment Department to remove encroachments and unauthorised structures located within the road alignment over the next two days.

The civic administration clarified that all structures obstructing road construction on land already acquired by the PMC will be removed. Special teams have been instructed to carry out a focused drive to eliminate unauthorised constructions falling within the proposed road boundary.

The Road Department has been directed to undertake quality construction work on all land that has already come into PMC possession. Officials emphasised that the Road Department, Land Acquisition Department, and Property Management Department must work in coordination to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Omprakash Divte warned that any negligence in executing the project would not be tolerated.

With the administration adopting an aggressive approach, civic officials believe the Katraj-Kondhwa Road widening project is likely to gather substantial momentum in the coming weeks. Once completed, the project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion in the area and provide smoother, faster and safer travel for thousands of daily commuters.

The PMC hopes that accelerated land acquisition, removal of encroachments, and coordinated execution will finally pave the way for completion of one of Pune's most critical infrastructure projects.